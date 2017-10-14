Disney erects memorial in honor of 2-year-old killed by alligator

Source: WTLV

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. -- More than a year after a 2-year-old was killed by an alligator while playing at a Disney resort, the global tourist destination has erected a sculpture in the toddler's memory.

In June 2016, an alligator grabbed 2-year-old Lane Graves while he was playing at the edge of the water along the Seven Seas Lagoon beach near Disney's Grand Floridian Resort and Spa.

Lane's father jumped in to try to free his son, but it was too late. The child's body was pulled from the water nearly 16 hours later.

This week, Disney unveiled a lighthouse sculpture on the resort grounds, 11Alive's sister station WESH 2 News in Orlando reported.

"The lighthouse sculpture has been installed to help spread awareness of Lane Thomas Foundation, which was established to provide assistance and support to families whose children need organ transplants," a Disney spokesperson said.

Since the accident, Disney has made several changes to increase safety for its guests. It added signs warning guests of reptiles in its waterways. It also constructed a wall along the edge of the lagoon, WESH reported.

