Dog found in Detroit with nose, ears chopped off

This Rottweiler was found near Livernois and Warren in Detroit with its nose and ears torn off. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

DETROIT - A reward of $2,500 in the case of a brown and tan Rottweiler that was found with most of its nose and ears torn off near Livernois and Warren on Detroit's southwest side.

The dog also had deep cuts to its tail and legs.

The Michigan Humane Society received a call Tuesday from a concerned citizen who saw the severely wounded dog. Investigators found the Rottweiler mix and took it to the organization's Mackey Center for Animal Care in Detroit.

“It appears that someone purposely maimed this poor dog, which has caused it a great deal of suffering,” said Mark Ramos, one of MHS’ lead cruelty investigators. “This kind of cruelty is unacceptable. We need to be a voice for these animals and as a community we need to speak through our strong actions to make sure this doesn’t happen again."

Anyone with information is asked to call the humane society hotline at (313) 872-3401.

Detroit Free Press