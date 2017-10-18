WCNC
Dole mini salad for Halloween trick-or-treaters?

WKYC 6:40 AM. EDT October 19, 2017

What are you passing out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween?

There’s a meme going around on social media that shows new “Dole mini salad” packs.

Think of it as a “fun size” serving, just like those bite-size Snickers bars.

Don't worry, though. Your kids won't be bringing these mini salads home because it's simply a joke.

An image of snack-sized salad was posted on Instagram by “Adam the Creator,” and it quickly spread like wildfire.

The mini salad joke is a play on some people who try to give out healthy Halloween snacks.

