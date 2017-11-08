Don't worry about the heavy black smoke rising from nuclear power plant, authorities say

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- Authorities warned the public not to panic over heavy columns of black smoke that were visibly rising from Duke Energy's McGuire Nuclear Power Plant Wednesday morning.

The black smoke was due to a fire in the transformer switch yard at the nuclear power plant, authorities said.

"There are no evacuations and no need to be concerned," Huntersville Fire Department tweeted.

We are on scene of a transformer fire at the McGuire Nuclear Plant. We responded quickly & fire is confined to a transformer bldg on site. There are no evacuations & no need to be concerned. Avoid the area for now due to increased traffic flow related to this Incident. — Huntersville Fire (@Huntersville_FD) November 8, 2017

Huntersville Fire said they used flowing foam to put out the contained fire.

Multiple fire crews were on scene Wednesday morning around 9 a.m. assisting Duke Energy crews. They said there was no impact to the plant or public. The fire is under investigation.

