CMPD investigating double homicide & suicide involving children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police were investigating a double homicide and suicide Saturday night. They said the victims were two children, and their mom jumped off a bridge.
It happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive in northwest Charlotte.
CMPD is conducting a double homicide investigation in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Dr.— CMPD News (@CMPD) January 14, 2018
CMPD told NBC Charlotte's Ariel Plasencia the victims were a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. They died at the hospital.
Detectives believed their mother assaulted them before jumping to her death off Old Gum Branch Road bridge onto I-485.
. @CMPD on scene of double homicide. House near the intersection of Sebastiani & Moondance is blocked off with crime scene tape.— Ariel Plasencia (@ariel_plasencia) January 14, 2018
Two kids’ bikes & a scooter are in the driveway.
PD says they are going to talk to us any minute now. Stay with @wcnc for updates. pic.twitter.com/fFpDqy0Q1r
The homicides are the Queen City's 2nd and 3rd of 2018.
Stay with wcnc.com for the latest on this developing story.
© 2018 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs