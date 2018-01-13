CMPD investigating double homicide & suicide involving children

WCNC
CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte Mecklenburg Police were investigating a double homicide and suicide Saturday night. They said the victims were two children, and their mom jumped off a bridge.

It happened in the 2100 block of Sebastiani Drive in northwest Charlotte.

CMPD told NBC Charlotte's Ariel Plasencia the victims were a seven-year-old boy and a three-year-old girl. They died at the hospital. 

Detectives believed their mother assaulted them before jumping to her death off Old Gum Branch Road bridge onto I-485. 

The homicides are the Queen City's 2nd and 3rd of 2018.

