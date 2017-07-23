Driver escapes limo bus before fire destroys it

(Photo: Courtesy of SHAES)

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, MICH. - The driver of a limousine bus escapes before the bus is completely destroyed in a fire on Sunday morning.

According to a South Haven Area Emergency Services Facebook post, the fire happened on 12th Avenue (County Road 384) near 65th Street in Geneva Township.

SHAES says there were no passengers on the bus at the time of the fire. The driver was able to escape after the bus stalled -- just before it caught fire.

