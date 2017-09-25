Dumpster-diving cat rescued by officer

(WXIA) -- It's safe to say this officer let the cat out of the bag.

A Roswell Police sergeant was walking towards the back parking lot of the Roswell Police Department when he heard a strange banging sound on Wednesday.

Naturally, he went to investigate and found a dumpster-diving cat with its head stuck in a potato chip bag.

Blinded by the bag, the feral cat cautiously paced along the edge of the dumpster.

"It was a wild cat. So he was careful. He was able to remove the bag off the cat's head," Lisa Holland, the department's spokeswoman, said. "It was just the right place at the right time."

Holland posted video of the rescue on the police department's Facebook page and said the it gave them quite a laugh.

