7 places where you can still get solar eclipse viewing glasses in Charlotte Monday

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A lot of people are calling and emailing NBC Charlotte asking where they can find solar eclipse glasses. If you're still in the hunt, we worked with Charlotte on the Cheap and found seven places you can still get glasses on Monday.

Keep in mind, Charlotte is not in the path of totality. But we're still lucky to witness 98-percent. Brad Panovich says it will begin in the Queen City at 1:12 p.m. Monday, peak at 2:41 p.m. and end at 4:04 p.m.

Here are seven places to find eclipse glasses on the day of the solar eclipse that aren’t sold out or loaded with waiting lists — yet. Click the link for more event information:

© 2017 WCNC.COM