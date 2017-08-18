Brad Panovich's top 6 places to view the eclipse in Charlotte

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- WCNC NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is calling for party cloudy skies in Charlotte for the solar eclipse.

"I've been looking forward to this day for years," Panovich said.

While Charlotte is not in the path of totality, folks in the Queen City are still lucky enough to witness 98-percent. Panovich says it will begin in Charlotte at 1:12 p.m. Monday, peak at 2:41 p.m. and end at 4:04 p.m.

Aside from planned events around town, Panovich suggests finding a nice wide-open space to view the eclipse. Here are his top six:

Crowder's Mountain

Lake Norman, Lake Wylie, Mountain Island Lake

US National Whitewater Center

Romare Bearden Park

Overlook at the Charlotte-Douglas International Airport

The top of the parking deck of Central Piedmont Community College by Memorial Stadium

