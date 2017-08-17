Can't get eclipse glasses? Do this instead

(Photo: Courtesy NASA)

KUSA - Want more eclipse coverage? Head to wcnc.com/eclipse.

By now, you’ve probably heard multiple times that staring at the Aug. 21, 2017 eclipse with your naked eye is bad.

Like very bad. Like giving you permanent eye damage bad.

Luckily, you can buy special glasses that are 10,000 times stronger than sunglasses to watch the eclipse. But by now they are sold out almost everywhere. Or perhaps you’re just more of a “do-it-yourselfer.”

The good news is, there’s another option: a pinhole camera.

NASA has a pretty good tutorial about making the camera on your website. Here’s what you need:

-Two pieces of white card stock

-Aluminum foil

-Tape

-A pin or paper clip

The first thing you’re going to do is cut a square hole in the middle of one of your sheets of card stock. Then, you’re going to tape aluminum foil over that hole.

Next, poke a hole in the foil using a paper clip or pin.

When you’re ready to go, put your second piece of card stock on the ground. Hold the piece of card stock with the aluminum foil on it above it (with the foil facing up).

Stand with the sun behind you and view the projected image of the sun on the card stock.

Pro tip: the farther away your camera is, the bigger your projection will be!

You can see photos of the process on NASA’s website: https://go.nasa.gov/2qjJnnc

© 2017 KUSA-TV