Carolinians celebrate the highly-anticipated solar eclipse

Millions had their eyes to the sky and traveled across the country, including right here in the carolinas, all to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

Xavier Walton , WCNC 12:38 AM. EDT August 22, 2017

Many told NBC Charlotte's reporters at the scene that the phenomenon lived up to the hype.

Many told NBC Charlotte’s reporters at the scene that the phenomenon lived up to the hype.

“I was expecting it to be a little darker, but it was very cool and it went by very fast," said one woman. "It was a cool experience."

“There’s still a little smidgeon of the sun, so therefore we still have light but it was great, it was great. It was worth buying the glasses and coming to uptown to see,” said another spectator.

The moon's shadow raced along a 70-mile-wide path from Oregon through Columbia, S.C. Charlotte reached its max coverage of 98 percent at 2:42 p.m.

The next solar eclipse in the United States is expected to take place on April 8, 2024.

 

