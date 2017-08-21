Carolinians celebrate the highly-anticipated solar eclipse

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Millions had their eyes to the sky and traveled across the country -- including right here in the Carolinas -- to get a glimpse of the total solar eclipse.

Many told NBC Charlotte’s reporters at the scene that the phenomenon lived up to the hype.

“I was expecting it to be a little darker, but it was very cool and it went by very fast," said one woman. "It was a cool experience."

“There’s still a little smidgeon of the sun, so therefore we still have light but it was great, it was great. It was worth buying the glasses and coming to uptown to see,” said another spectator.

The moon's shadow raced along a 70-mile-wide path from Oregon through Columbia, S.C. Charlotte reached its max coverage of 98 percent at 2:42 p.m.

The next solar eclipse in the United States is expected to take place on April 8, 2024.

6 years, 7 months & 18 days until America's next TOTAL SOLAR ECLIPSE! pic.twitter.com/YS4cpFOlDV — Sarah Fortner (@SarahFortnerWx) August 21, 2017

