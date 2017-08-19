Driving during the solar eclipse? Keep your eyes on the road, and keep moving, DOT says

(USA TODAY) -- In midst of an anticipated coast-to-coast traffic jam, the U.S. Department of Transportation is advising drivers to stay focused on the road during Monday’s solar eclipse.

RELATED: Here's how fast your retina could burn looking at eclipse unprotected





DOT wants drivers to exercise caution, as millions of Americans are expected to drive the path of the eclipse. These are DOT's safe driving tips:

Don’t stop along the interstate or park on the shoulder trying to get a good view of the sun, but instead drive to a safe location to view the rare event. Remember: Don’t look into the sun with your bare eyes — you need proper protection to view the eclipse.

Don’t drive with eclipse glasses on. You’d basically be driving blind.

When the eclipse blocks the sun, turn headlights on.

Be aware of increased traffic and pedestrians on roads.

If you can, avoid driving all together within the main path of the eclipse on Monday.

RELATED: Brad Panovich's top 6 places to view the eclipse in Charlotte

© 2017 USATODAY.COM