Eclipse glasses sold out everywhere in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. - As thousands of people travel to South Carolina to watch the historic eclipse, the hunt is on for protective lenses to view the phenomenon.

NASA has listed several reputable stores online that sell the frames including Best Buy, Lowes, Walmart and 7-11.

NBC Charlotte’s Billie Jean Shaw called and visited more than 20 businesses across York County, all say they are sold out of the solar eclipse glasses.

“We sold out the same day we got them,” a salesperson at Lowes told NBC Charlotte.

“I’ve been looking seriously for about two weeks now, said Becky Shaw. “My friend is looking in Winston-Salem and still can’t find any. ”

Shaw lives in York County and even tried ordering glasses offline.

“I ordered twice from Amazon one order got canceled because it wouldn’t be here in time,” said Shaw. “The other order they say were out for delivery and then the package disappeared.”

A spokesperson from Amazon says there’s still a wide selection of glasses available. Friday is the last day you can order the frames ground shipping with delivery in time for the 21st.

Remember official glasses are approved by the American Astronomical Society. Optometrists say looking directly at the eclipse can cause permanent blindness so make sure you wear a pair of solar eclipse glasses.

“I actually saw an eclipse when I was young and I was told then and I still believe now there’s damage that can be done to your eyes,” said Shaw.

The day of the Eclipse, the York County library will host a viewing party starting at 1:30 pm. Staff will pass out free solar eclipse glasses but there is a limited amount of seats.



