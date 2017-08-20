KGW App users: Tap to view

With an estimated 1 million people coming to Oregon for Monday's total solar eclipse, the Oregon Department of Transportation has said the next few days will be the "biggest traffic event in Oregon history."

But no major eclipse-related traffic issues have been reported since Thursday.

ODOT's Tom Fuller told the Associated Press that traffic is expected to get heavier as the day progresses.



Fuller said Sunday so many people were camping on farm fields and wild lands in rural areas that animals are being pushed onto roadways, and that was starting to cause an uptick in collisions between animals and vehicles.

Here's what traffic has been like so far throughout Oregon:

CENTRAL OREGON

The Oregon Department of Transportation announced some slowing on U.S. 97 between Terrebone and Redmond Sunday morning, but that was one of the only alerts officials sent out all weekend.

Starting to see some stop and go slowing on US 97 between Terrebonne and Redmond. https://t.co/YlcYyDOiY8 for latest info. — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) August 20, 2017

In Madras, traffic started picking up back on Thursday, but there were no major issues through the weekend. The town of about 6,000 is considered one of the best viewing locations in the nation and is expecting at least 100,000 people to pass through by Monday.

Reporter Kyle Iboshi said Sunday morning he was seeing some congestion in town, "not crazy, but more cars than usual."

This is the most congestion we've seen in Madras in the past 3 days. Not crazy- but more cars than normal. #OReclipse pic.twitter.com/hr0Vfd9TKS — Kyle Iboshi (@KyleIboshi) August 20, 2017

Here's the live image from US 97 at US 26.

Follow Kyle Iboshi for updates from Madras

One area of Oregon that has seen extreme congestion is Highway 26 near Prineville, but even that had calmed down by Sunday.

Traffic headed to the Symbiosis eclipse festival, which began Thursday and is expected to draw 30,000 people, clogged the highway from east of Prineville to the event in the Ochoco National Forest. On Wednesday and Thursday, traffic was backed up for 30 miles. Even by mid-day Saturday, traffic was flowing freely.

Watch: Aerial view of traffic backup

The long mid-week backup led police and the Oregon Department of Transportation to reroute traffic off the highway for several hours on Thursday before it was reopened that night.

Pictures of the backup showed drivers standing outside their cars, waiting for traffic to move again.

People stand by their cars as traffic is stopped near the Ochoco Reservoir (Photo: Ochoco National Forest)

The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office estimated 30,000 people arrived in Central Oregon Thursday and around 40,000 people would show up each of the following three days.

The vast majority of those people are expected to leave Monday and Tuesday.

EASTERN OREGON

In Eastern Oregon, Tripcheck showed some delays in the John Day area on Thursday and Friday. Saturday and Sunday morning traffic were just a bit slower than average, but there were no major incidents reported.

Your pics: Getting ready for the eclipse

OREGON COAST

TripCheck has shown no major delays along the coast, though traffic was slightly slower than average throughout the weekend.

On Sunday morning, KGW reporter Rachael Rafanelli drove from Portland to Lincoln City and reported zero traffic issues.

We have arrived in Lincoln City! No traffic! — Rachael Rafanelli (@RachaelKGW) August 20, 2017

Traffic speed on U.S. 101 up and down the coast around noon on Sunday was still slower than average, but no major incidents were reported.

PORTLAND METRO AREA

There haven't been any unusual traffic jams in Portland that would signal the arrival of eclipse visitors.

SALEM

Similarly to Portland, there haven't been any significant delays in the Salem area, which is in Monday's path of totality.

Statewide traffic maps from TripCheck

More eclipse coverage:

Total solar eclipse in Salem

Total solar eclipse on the Oregon Coast

KGW reporter notebook: Total solar eclipse

How to know your eclipse glasses are safe

© 2017 KGW-TV