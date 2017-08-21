How cloud coverage will affect the Carolinas' view of the eclipse

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

Charlotte is waking up to a fair weathered morning. Forecaster Larry Sprinkle said the "official" forecast is hot and humid scattered clouds with temperatures ranging between 87 to 90 degrees.

"It's going to be hot and humid and there's going to be some scattered clouds out there," Sprinkle said.

Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich forecasted the Charlotte area with some eclipse cloud cover at 18%. This ranges in the fair viewing visibility. As for one of the most popular places to view the eclipse, Panovich said he is optimistic about viewing the eclipse at Lake Murray in Columbia as the lake's low temperatures can deter clouds from forming.

Areas along the Carolina coast are expected to have more cloud coverage during the eclipse.

"I'm worried about areas along the coast," Panovich said.

Hundreds of thousands of people are taking to the roadway in the Carolinas in commute to the best places to view the eclipse.

Remember, the moon will begin to block the sun a little before 3 p.m., so if you don't make it to your destination by then, do not park on the side of the interstate to watch the eclipse. "Not only is it illegal, you can get a ticket for it," said S.C. Highway Patrol trooper David Jones.

Here are your Total Eclipse driving tips:

- Start with a full tank of gas. You don't want to worry about finding fuel in the midst of a traffic jam.

- Do not take pictures while driving. This can't be stressed enough.

- Don't stop on the shoulder. You will get at ticket if spotted by the Highway Patrol.

- Don't wear eclipse glasses while driving. You won't be able to see, especially during the dark times.

- Do keep your headlights on during the eclipse. Remember, it's going to be dark, or at least twilight, for about three hours in total.

- Do keep some water and snacks in your car, just in case you get stuck on the highway. Click here for LIVE traffic or follow the WCNC Traffic Twitter.

Want to watch the solar eclipse safely but still need glasses? Lucky for you, there's still some places to grab glasses in Charlotte before the eclipse begins around 1:12 p.m.

NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich is calling for party cloudy skies in Charlotte for the solar eclipse. While Charlotte is not in the path of totality, folks in the Queen City are still lucky enough to witness 98-percent. Panovich says it will begin in Charlotte at 1:12 p.m. Monday, peak at 2:41 p.m. and end at 4:04 p.m.

Aside from planned events around town, Panovich suggests finding a nice wide-open space to view the eclipse.

If, like many, you plan to capture the Aug. 21 Total Eclipse with your smartphone or GoPro camera, you don't need to worry about taping a solar filter over the lens.

Experts advise wearing special solar glasses next week, when the sun won't be blocked by the moon, because of the extreme harshness of the light. The first Total Eclipse visible coast to coast since 1918 is expected to be the biggest photo event of the year. Others have warned photographers attempting to take images of the eclipse to buy special solar filters for cameras.

But most GoPro and smartphone shots will be wide angle, showing the scene, and the light changes, where the sun itself will comprise just a fraction of the image.

"You can point your iPhone at the sun right now to take photos and the camera’s sensor and lens would not be damaged. The same is the case for the solar eclipse," Apple said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Photographers using larger cameras such as Canon or Nikon DSLR and a large zoom would "run into trouble," says Apple, because of the huge multiplication factor hitting the big lens.

