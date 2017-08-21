Live Blog: Total Eclipse 2017

Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – After weeks of buildup and anticipation, Eclipse Day 2017 is finally here!

Hundreds of thousands of people have made their way to the Carolinas to catch a glimpse of the once-in-a-lifetime event.

NBC Charlotte Total Eclipse 2017 Blog

6:38 a.m. -- TODAY meteorologist Al Roker joins NBC Charlotte's Brooke Katz aboard the USS Yorktown in Mount Pleasant, S.C. to discuss his trip to the Palmetto State and what we can expect with the total solar eclipse. Also joining Al was TODAY puppy Charlie!

"We've been planning for this for like the last six months, we're all geeking out about it," Roker said. "Of course, the weather plays a part of it, which is what's so terrific about it, and we're just so excited."

What's better than experiencing a total solar eclipse? Experiencing a total solar eclipse with @alroker and @todaypuppy from @todayshow! Thanks for stopping by "our neck of the woods" in Charleston, Al! A post shared by NBC Charlotte (@wcnctv) on Aug 21, 2017 at 3:56am PDT

6:43 a.m. -- NBC Charlotte Chief Meteorologist Brad Panovich hosts a Facebook Live from Lake Murray, S.C.

