On the road during the eclipse: Dos and Dont's

YORK COUNTY, S.C. -- As the countdown continues to the solar eclipse, the number of cars on the road are expected to increase.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to cover the roadways in the Carolinas starting Monday. While traffic along I-77 south is running smoothly as of Sunday night, expect gridlock conditions on major roadways.

"There will be heavy congestion on the roadways and drivers need to pack their patience and prepare to sit in traffic for long periods of time," said Tamra Johnson of AAA.

Remember, the moon will begin to block the sun a little before 3 p.m., so if you don't make it to your destination by then, do not park on the side of the interstate to watch the eclipse.

"Not only is it illegal, you can get a ticket for it," said S.C. Highway Patrol trooper David Jones.

And in case you get stuck on the road, make sure to have an emergency bag handy with water, food and a flashlight.

