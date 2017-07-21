One month away from the full solar eclipse

It’s almost here just one month away from the Great American Eclipse that the entire U.S. gets to see. Monday, August 21, 2017, around 2:30 p.m. EDT, we get the first total solar eclipse for the entire U.S. in 99 years. It’s just a matter of how much you can see based n your location. Luckily for the Carolinas, we all get the best views.

The only thing we have to worry about is the weather.

North Carolina Viewing and timing

For North Carolina, the entire state will see 88% coverage or higher. The best views will be closer to the South Carolina border and Southwest NC gets 100% coverage of the sun. Play the movie to see how August 21 will look here in North Carolina.

South Carolina Viewing and timing

South Carolina will be ground zero for the 100% total eclipse. If you live there or already have plans you are all set. I would caution anyone thinking of driving down there though. It will likely be grid lock and a logistical nightmare. More on that in a minute, but first here are the views and timing you will have across the state. Play the movie below to see who the eclipse will look for South Carolina.

Interactive map to check your exact location

Want to know what it will look like at your very house. NASA provides this awesome map to check.

Beware the crowds and logistics if traveling

The area where there is 100-percent coverage will be mobbed with people. Hotel rooms have been sold out for years in the path of totality. I would caution about driving anywhere near this are the day of the eclipse. There are some estimates that major highways will be grid lock as people all try to drive to the location of 100-percent coverage. Unless you already have plans I would stay closer to home if possible.

Viewing tips and other resources

Make sure you have safety in mind, you CANNOT STARE DIRECTLY AT THE SUN WITHOUT PROTECTION.

Here are a boat load of links to read up and get ready for the Great American Eclipse on August 21, 2017

