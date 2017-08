Total eclipse of the sun. Image via NASA. (Photo: Custom)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Monday marks the biggest solar eclipse event in the United States in 99 years.

NBC Charlotte investigates how to best prepare for what scientists are calling 'the superbowl' of astronomy.





Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

Click here to watch special coverage.

© 2017 WCNC.COM