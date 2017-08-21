How to make an eclipse viewer during breakfast this morning
If you don't already have some certified solar eclipse glasses you're probably out of luck, but not out of options! KING 5's Chris Cashman has a fun & quick do-it-yourself project that you can still do with the kids.
KING 12:18 PM. EDT August 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
5 26 Blackout victims at Mexico resorts have little hope of justice
-
Eclipse mania in Charlotte with days before big event
-
Eclipse Glasses Mania in Uptown
-
The difference in 98% and 100% totality during the solar eclipse
-
Are welding glasses safe to view the eclipse?
-
Solar eclipse travel tips
-
WUSA Breaking News 2
-
What you need to know about the solar eclipse
-
Answering your last-minute eclipse questions
-
Oregon City man: Protect your eyes during eclipse
More Stories
-
LIVE: NBC Charlotte solar eclipse coverageAug 21, 2017, 1:06 p.m.
-
WATCH LIVE: Follow the solar eclipse from coast to coastAug 21, 2017, 9:33 a.m.
-
Live Blog: Total Eclipse 2017Aug 21, 2017, 7:11 a.m.