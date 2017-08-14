Traffic warnings posted across SC ahead of the solar eclipse

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- The Carolinas is considered by many as one of the best viewing areas for the eclipse.

That means millions will be traveling on the roadways. Highway patrol agencies across the country are urging drivers to stay safe.

S.C. Highway Patrol released a PSA one week ahead of the phenomenon. Their message: Don’t stop on the road to watch the eclipse. It can cost you, your life and money.

“When it starts to go dark, don't stop on the roadway,” said Trooper David Jones with S.C. Highway Patrol. "Not only is it illegal, you can get a ticket for it."

Columbia, S.C., Madras, Ore. and hundreds of other small towns are suddenly becoming tourist destinations for Monday’s eclipse. In Casper, Wyo., the population of 60,000 is expected to double.

“We're hoping everybody kind of takes a deep breath and understands there's going to be a lot of different people here from a lot of different areas," said Jeff Goetz with Wyoming Department of Transportation.

Tourists coming from those different areas are traveling mostly by car, which is why holiday-like traffic is expected all along the eclipse path and across the country.

"There will be heavy congestion on the roadways and drivers need to pack their patience," said Tamra Johnson of AAA.

And like you should always do, drive defensively. Especially, in case someone else is committing a big no-no.

"Don't wear those glasses while you're driving," Johnson said.

N.C. Highway Patrol will partner with S.C. Highway Patrol, as millions of drivers plan to move through the state.

