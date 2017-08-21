What time you can see the solar eclipse

Photo: Rob Stothard, Getty Images (Photo: 2015 Getty Images)

The total solar eclipse will begin in Oregon this morning and move across the nation before ending in South Carolina by mid-afternoon.

Portions of 14 states are in the path of totality of the eclipse, when the sun is completely covered by the moon. Totality begins in Oregon at 10:16 a.m. PDT. The total eclipse will end near Charleston at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

While the Charlotte area isn't in the path of totality, you can see still a partial solar eclipse. For those south of Charlotte, a short trip to Columbia will equal totality for nearly three minutes Monday afternoon!

The eclipse will begin a little after 1 p.m. in Charlotte, with the maximum eclipse occurring around 2:45 p.m.

What time to see the maximum eclipse in your city:

Charlotte: 2:42 p.m., 98%

Rock Hill: 2:42 p.m., 99%

Gastonia: 2:41 p.m., 98%

Hickory: 2:39 p.m., 97%

Monroe: 2:43 p.m., 98%

Lancaster: 2:42 p.m., 99%

Concord: 2:42 p.m., 97%

Rockingham: 2:44 p.m., 97%

Boone: 2:38 p.m., 96%

Statesville: 2:41 p.m., 96%

