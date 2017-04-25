5 things you need to know about proposed CMS boundary changes

1. 75 schools are affected
A total of 75 schools are affected by the new boundary changes out of 138 neighborhood schools. The affected schools are scattered across Mecklenburg County. The number of students affected will be in the thousands, but CMS did not release an exact number.
2. The plan calls for the pairing of three sets of elementary schools (one K-2 and the other 3-5) and converting four K-8 schools into K-5 schools
The following schools will be paired
- Nathaniel Alexander and Morehead
- Dilworth and Sedgefield
- Billingsville and Cotswold
The following will be converted from K-8 schools into K-5 schools
- Morehead
- Bruns
- Westerly Hills
- Reid Park
3. The plan will change feeder patterns and in some cases changing the boundary for 14 neighborhood high schools
- Ardrey Kell
- Butler
- East Mecklenburg
- Garinger
- Harding
- Hopewell
- Hough
- Independence
- Mallard Creek
- Myers Park
- South Mecklenburg
- Vance
- West Charlotte
- West Mecklenburg
4. Students who live in Matthews will now be able to go to school in Matthews, not Charlotte.
5. So what happens next?
- Supt. Ann Clark will hold a Facebook live discussion Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
- The district will announce - by Thursday - a series of meetings in impacted communities
- CMS board will hold two public hearings on the plan – May 9 and May 24.
- CMS board votes on the plan after public comment on May 24.
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs