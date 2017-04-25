5 things you need to know about proposed CMS boundary changes

Elementary school girl at the front of the school bus (Thinkstock) (Photo: monkeybusinessimages)

1. 75 schools are affected

A total of 75 schools are affected by the new boundary changes out of 138 neighborhood schools. The affected schools are scattered across Mecklenburg County. The number of students affected will be in the thousands, but CMS did not release an exact number.

2. The plan calls for the pairing of three sets of elementary schools (one K-2 and the other 3-5) and converting four K-8 schools into K-5 schools

The following schools will be paired

Nathaniel Alexander and Morehead

Dilworth and Sedgefield

Billingsville and Cotswold

The following will be converted from K-8 schools into K-5 schools

Morehead

Bruns

Westerly Hills

Reid Park

3. The plan will change feeder patterns and in some cases changing the boundary for 14 neighborhood high schools

Ardrey Kell

Butler

East Mecklenburg

Garinger

Harding

Hopewell

Hough

Independence

Mallard Creek

Myers Park

South Mecklenburg

Vance

West Charlotte

West Mecklenburg

4. Students who live in Matthews will now be able to go to school in Matthews, not Charlotte.

5. So what happens next?

Supt. Ann Clark will hold a Facebook live discussion Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

The district will announce - by Thursday - a series of meetings in impacted communities

CMS board will hold two public hearings on the plan – May 9 and May 24.

CMS board votes on the plan after public comment on May 24.

