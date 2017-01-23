6 things to know about CMS' School Choice program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The deadline to apply for Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s School Choice program is fast-approaching. So Monday, NBC Charlotte’s Ashley Daley sat down with Akeshia Craven-Howell, assistant superintendent of School Options and Innovation for CMS to learn more about the application process.

Ashley: What is CMS School Choice?

So all families are assigned a homeschool in proximity to where they live, but we also offer some specialized programs based on unique themes like Montessori or language immersion. We know that there are a diverse set of learners among the 147,000 students that we serve and a diverse set of interests and so we want to offer some programs and opportunities that engage students where they’re most interested.

Ashley: Okay, let’s say a child is interested in a school of the arts – what options does he/she have for applying?

Families that apply to attend those have two lottery options to do that, a first lottery and a second lottery. And we encourage families as much as possible to apply to the first lottery because a lot of our popular programs will fill up.

Ashley: Okay, so sooner the better. How exactly does a parent or student apply?

There is no paperwork for the lottery. It’s an online application that families can access through our website at CMSchoice.org. So once they have completed that application there is nothing else for them to do. The lottery will end February 14.

Ashley: Okay, so the deadline for existing CMS students to apply for the first lottery is February 14.

What if a student is new to CMS or is a rising kindergartener?

You need to enroll with the district by January 24 in order to be eligible to participate in the first lottery.

Ashley: Great – for students who apply for the first lottery, when will they be notified if they’ve received a spot?

So, parents should look toward the end of February. So the first lottery is over on February 14 and then we can typically begin to give out notification two weeks after that. The notifications will come via mail to their home.

Ashley: What if a student doesn’t get their first choice during the first lottery? Or gets added to a waitlist…should the parent/student apply to the second lottery?

We tend to discourage families who’ve participated in the first lottery from participating again in the second lottery because that second lottery application will completely negate your first. So if you got a seat or are on the waitlist, we’d basically wipe that out and you’d be starting completely from scratch.

CMS will also be holding multiple informational sessions where parents can ask questions in-person. A few include:

January 24, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Smith Family Center

January 25, 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Smith Family Center

January 25 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at West Blvd Library

January 26 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Matthews Library

January 26 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Matthews Library

For more dates and to apply, visit cmschoice.org

