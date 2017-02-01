9-student brawl breaks out at Myers Park HS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Nine students at Myers Park High School in Charlotte were involved in a brawl Monday morning, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Police say they were called to the school at 6:50 in the morning after a fight broke out in the cafeteria. Police say six females and three males were involved, all ranging in age between 15- and 16-years-old.

Police say three of the students were treated for minor injuries and released.

Parents who spoke to NBC Charlotte say they frequently hear of fights breaking out at Myers Park and aren’t surprised by the news, but say they’re hoping the new incoming CMS superintendent makes improving school safety a top priority.

“I would say they need to take another look to make sure our children are safe here,” says Akua Owusu, whose son attends Myers Park.

