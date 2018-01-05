Board wants to build new schools in Fort Mill, taxpayers have the final word

School bus sign (Photo: Thinkstock, (c) Thinkstock)

FORT MILL, S.C. -- Three new schools could be coming to Fort Mill but the decision is up to the people who live there.

On Wednesday, the Fort Mill District School Board recently approved a bond referendum of $190 million.

The district says part of the money will go toward the construction of two elementary schools and one middle school. The rest of the funds will go toward technology projects, major facilities maintenance, land purchases for future school sites and transportation needs.

On March 20, taxpayers will have the final say on if they want to help fix that problem by approving the board’s financial plan to build new schools.

If the vote passes, construction for the new schools will begin in 2020.

