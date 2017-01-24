CMS pushes for changes for school performance

Empty high school hallway (Photo: Jupiterimages, © Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Some failing schools might not be failing after all. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board is proposing a change to the way the state grades school performance in its 2017 legislative agenda.

"We're trying to make this an equitable distribution," said Mary McCray, chairperson of CMS Board.

McCray says school report cards are based on test scores where achievement accounts for 80% and growth 20%.

She says even schools making strides may find it hard to get ahead. The proposal would give both growth and achievement equal weight.

"You base 50% on growth because a lot of our schools do make a lot of growth and 50% on proficiency," she said.

Reid Academy, a K-8 school in south Charlotte, scored just 28 on achievement last school year, but 82.8 on growth. The school received an F on its state report card. However, if growth was given equal consideration, the school would have earned a C instead.

"It pushes you more when you have success," said Shannon Peacock, a parent of a student at Piedmont IB Middle School.

Peacock says her daughter is excelling in school. Piedmont earned an overall score of 90 or an A on last year's report card. Those high marks would be even higher if growth carried more weight, going from 90 to 93.

"We realize we want every child to be proficient, but in the meantime, at least give us a better way of showing parents that schools are meeting their marks," McCray declared.

The board is expected to vote on their legislative agenda during Tuesday evening's meeting. It would be up to the NC General Assembly to decide if the grading system should be changed.

You can view your child's school report card here.

