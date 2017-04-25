CMS releases proposed school assignment boundaries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools released proposed school assignment boundary changes Tuesday.

The proposals, which affect 75 schools in CMS, will be implemented no sooner than the start of the 2018-19 school year, according to officials.

Students that will be enrolled in the fifth, eight, or 12th grades next school year will be permitted to remain at their current school assignment for that year, CMS said. Rising juniors in high school will also be allowed to remain at their current school for both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 school years.

According to CMS, the proposed boundaries will improve school proximity for students in 14 schools, improve feeds for 13 schools, and improve diversity in 21 schools.

