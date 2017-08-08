CMS Teacher arrested for crimes against children during overnight camps CMPD says

Taji Brown, photo via Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a CMS elementary school teacher has been arrested on charges of indecent liberties with a child and indecent liberties with a student.

Taji Brown, 29, has been charged for his involvement in the sexual assault of two juvenile victims.

CMPD held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the charges. So far, two students have been confirmed as victims and four charges have been filed at this time.

Detectives determined that Brown touched two male juveniles inappropriately during this time. A search warrant was executed at Brown’s home, where more evidence was collected.

Police suspect as many as seven or eights students could have been manipulated by the suspect.

During the investigation, detectives determined that Brown was working as a fifth grade teacher at Billingsville Elementary School where several of his students were involved in a mentoring and summer program run by Brown called G.U.D.B.O.Y.S. (Gentleman Understanding Destiny By Overcoming Your Statistics).

According to police, the crimes occurred while Brown was employed as a teacher at Billingsville Elementary School, but did not occur on the Billingsville Elementary School campus.

Brown has been charged with two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Child and two counts of Indecent Liberties with a Student.

The Crimes Against Children Unit is currently working to determine if there are additional victims.

