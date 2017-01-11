CMS to launch new School Choice plan in 2017 school year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools announced Wednesday that families in the district will have access to the new “School Choice Plan,” which will offer a wide variety of theme-based programs and magnet schools.

According to CMS, the program will be available for the upcoming 2017-18 school year and will support the first phase of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education student-assignment plan.

“We are committed to providing options that will engage every student by meeting unique interests and learning styles,” said Superintendent Ann Clark. “It is our mission to educate every child. Offering this wide range of choice will help us do that.”

The district says that more than 22,000 seats will be assigned through a lottery that is open to all families with students enrolled in the district by January 24. Programs included in the choice plan include arts, science, technology, computer science, and more. Additional choices include languages, global studies, and Montessori.

The application window for the seat lottery opened January 6 and runs through February 14. Students who are accepted into a choice option will be guaranteed transportation to schools that are in their transportation zone.

