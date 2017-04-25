CMS to unveil student assignment plan

Thinkstock

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- After two years of meetings, discussions and public forums, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will finally unveil its Student Assignment Plan at Tuesday night's board meeting.

"It's courageous and common sense at the same time," said CMS Board Vice Chair Elyse Dashew. "What I've seen of the presentation, it strikes a good balance of what we heard from a lot of different parts of the community."

Colette Forrest, a parent of a fourth grader at a CMS magnet school isn't feeling very optimistic about the district's plan.

"We want change," she declared. "It's not just about my son. Even with him being in a magnet school, I still have to advocate and fight and make sure he gets the best quality education."

CMS was once the model of diversity in the country. A court-ordered desegregation plan implemented in the 1970s gained the district national fame. Now it has become notorious for resegregation. A 2002 school assignment plan drew boundaries along neighborhood lines and schools began to reflect the racial and economic makeup of the city and its suburbs. High concentrations of poverty are evident at more than half of CMS schools where nearly all students are eligible for free lunch. Racial diversity has also declined and schools have become more homogeneous.

The district began reviewing its boundaries two years ago. The process has been controversial, too, with some parents expressing fear that their children will be bused away from their neighborhood schools. Forrest says leaving neighborhood schools is exactly what some parents want.

"When people talk about neighborhood choice, what about the neighborhoods whose choice school is high poverty and low performing, what are their choices," she said. "Shouldn't they have the same choice as the parents in suburbia Charlotte, Ballantyne, or Huntersville?"

Forrest doesn't have high hopes for the final plan. She says she doesn't believe the board heard the voices of all parents.

"There are some parents, they don't want things to change because they are fine," she said. "But the urban parents, the African American parents that want the same for their children as the suburban parents do, we're overlooked."

The CMS Board meeting begins at 6 p.m. at the Government Center Tuesday night.



