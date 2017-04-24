CMS unveils new boundary plan Tuesday

WCNC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Thousands of families in the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School system are anxiously awaiting Tuesday night's unveiling of new proposed boundary lines for schools.

The proposal comes after two years of meetings, research and feedback.

Board members remain tight-lipped about the changes. They want to keep kids in schools close to home while diversifying classrooms.

CMS Board Vice Chair Elyse Dashew thinks they accomplished just that.

"It strikes a good balance of what we've heard from different parts of the community," she said.

While she can't reveal all the details ahead of Tuesday night's meeting, she feels the changes they do make will be received positively.

CMS has been under pressure to find ways to reduce high concentrations of poverty in certain schools and relieve overcrowding in others. School diversity advocates hope parents will give the upcoming plan a chance.

The proposal will be presented to the public Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Government Center in Uptown.

