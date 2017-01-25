CMS wants to overhaul school grading process

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- We all know students get graded on their progress, but did you know the schools they attend get graded as well? But perhaps not for long as CMS has started to look into changing the school grading system.

The evaluations on school's report cards are based purely on achievement which weighs a heavy 80-percent of the total grade given to CMS schools.

The heavy weight of the achievement factor makes it difficult for schools that are growing or making strides. They continue to struggle in receiving a higher grade. The school district is hoping these schools can earn extra credit from the state.

Even though some schools have a failing grade, that doesn't mean that the school is failing students.

"We're trying to make this an equitable distribution," CMS Board Chairperson Mary McCray said. "You base 50-percent on growth because a lot of our schools do make a lot of growth and 50-percent on proficiency," McCray proposes.

The district has other changes coming in 2017 as well, including a June vote on boundary changes for the district.

CMS will hold meetings on the matter starting Wednesday at Ardrey Kell High School from 7 - 8:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

