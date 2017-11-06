All clear given after report of possible shots fired at CPCC-Matthews

012111-CPCC (Photo: WCNC)

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Central Piedmont Community College Levine authorities have given the "all clear" after a report of possible shots fired near the campus Monday night.

CPCC authorities sent out emergency "Shelter in Place" messages around 9 p.m. The school's official Twitter account tweeted the emergency alerts shortly after.

Matthews Police responded to the school's campus, but found nothing according to officials. Police said the alerts were sent out as a precaution but there wasn't a credible threat to student safety.

The campus was re-opened around 9:20 p.m.

