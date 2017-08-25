Cheerleading Coach Fired After Video Showing 'Forced Splits,' Superintendent Says

Tom Boasberg (Photo: Denver Public Schools)

Late Friday evening, almost two full days after a 9Wants to Know report showing East High School cheerleaders forced into the splits, the Denver Public Schools Superintendent says Coach Ozell Williams has been fired.

Superintendent Tom Boasberg told reporters in a press conference that what he saw in the videos of these cheerleaders was wrong, dangerous and unacceptable.

The principal and athletic director, who knew about the videos months ago, remain “on leave.” Boasberg said Williams, a well-known tumbler at Broncos and CU football games, should have been fired after parents made the first complaint in June. Boasberg said he was unaware the videos existed until 9NEWS’ information requests.

9Wants to Know has found that Williams was fired from Boulder Valley School District prior to DPS hiring him. When asked why Williams was hired, regardless of that fact, Boasberg said Boulder Valley Schools was left off of his application.

DPS district lawyer on leave because they knew something regarding the June East HS cheer complaint. #9News — Marshall Zelinger (@Marshall9News) August 26, 2017

