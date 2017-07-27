Drag queen story time may be coming to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Kids sit crisscross, applesauce for a story read by a princess. With a closer look, you'll notice that princess is in drag.

"Kids love me, they all want to take pictures with me," Princess Onya said.

When not in princess attire, Princess Onya is known as Brandon James.

The confidence Princess Onya exudes didn't come easy. When James was a kid, being gay was difficult.

"I came out to my grandmother when I was seven years old and I came out officially when I was 11 years old," James said. "(My grandmother) really just instilled this acceptance... that I wasn't different."

James knows that every kid does not have the kind of support his grandmother provided. That's why he wants to reach them, as early as possible, and what better way than through a book?

"In an attempt to protect our youth as well as opening our minds... is essential when they're young," James said.

Drag queen story time is catching on in cities across America. James is hoping to bring it to Charlotte and has received the paperwork from the library to apply.

But he may not have the support he hopes.

When NBC Charlotte posted a similar story on Facebook about Drag queen story time in Indianapolis, there were both negative and positive reactions. Some followers said they would leave the library if they saw a drag queen reading to kids.

James hopes to open books for kids, as well as the minds of everyone.

"This is so much bigger than a parent," James said. "This is helping your kids and it's helping other kids. It's saving kids lives."

