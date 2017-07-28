Engineering program gives SC students chance to earn experience, credits

ROCK HILL, S.C. - In less than three weeks the bell will ring at South Pointe High School and this year students will have new options to not only receive college credit, but also get some real-world experience.

"Accelerate" is a one-of-a-kind, three-year program that provides intense, advanced academic preparation and exposure to the real-world of engineering.

Assistant Principal Anthony Thomas says "It makes it a lot easier for us to say this is what it will be like in the real world, because they're going to see that hands on."

After 22 years in education, Thomas says we need more of this.

He claims, "It was about teaching the content, but that's not how the world works anymore or school. It's about meeting the needs of students because we're the ones who know what it's like in the real world."

This year, the nine rising 10th graders enrolled in the program will start out with two courses: Pre-Calculus Honors and Pre-Engineering.

"As they go through 11th and 12th grade they'll be taking more math, more science and engineering through the Governor's School and getting that college credit," Thomas explains.

While the course will be held at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill, the instructor will actually be at the Governor's School for Science and Mathematics in Hartsville.

Students will be able to engage through interactive video conferencing. Crazy what technology these days can do.

Get this: Once they graduate, they'll have as many as 41 semester hours of college credit to use toward Clemson University. After all, every bit of a head start helps, right?

Plus, don't panic, there is no cost to participate in the program. However, parents are responsible to provide transportation to summer camps and Saturday experiences.

For more information, visit their website here.

