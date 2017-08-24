Gavel falls on Charlotte School of Law, announces closure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - School officials with the Charlotte School of Law have announced Thursday that it is closing it's doors.

The decision comes after months of turmoil surrounding the for-profit school, that was placed on probation late last year due to multiple pending lawsuits and an investigation from the North Carolina Attorney General's office.

The University of North Carolina Board of Governors voted against extending the school's operating license, which expired back on August 11. The school failed to qualify for federal student aid as the board stipulated in June.

RELATED: Secretary DeVos may bail out failing for-profit Charlotte Law School

A statement released Thursday by the school read:

"While this announcement is difficult to share, it does not undermine the accomplishments of our many successful graduates or the valuable contributions of the students, alumni, staff and faculty to the community throughout our eleven years. Even though the doors of the school are closing, the good work of Charlotte Law graduates will continue to positively impact the communities they serve."

The alumni association president of the troubled law school said that the school would be closing in an email last week.

Lee Robertson Jr. says Charlotte School of Law employees were notified August 15. By Tuesday afternoon, the 11-year-old school's website had been taken down.

Students has just been notified by email earlier this month that classes would resume August 28.

But on last week, the American Bar Association rejected the school's "teach-out'' plan to remain open for existing students.

Enrollment had fallen from a high of 1,400 students to fewer than 100. Dozens of students have sued the school, alleging fraud.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

© 2017 WCNC.COM