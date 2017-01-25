Gold Star mom graduated in honor of her late son

Phyllis and Philip: Phyllis McGeath with her son Philip McGeath on his 23rd birthday. (Photo courtesy Phyllis McGeath)

The diploma Phyllis McGeath received earlier this month has her name on it, but the paper signifies an accomplishment for her son Philip, too.

Marine Corporal Philip McGeath, who had served in the Marines since joining in 2008, died supporting Operation Enduring Freedom in January 2012. He was 25.

“When you’re grieving, people will tell you it’ll be OK,” McGeath said. “You don’t even want to hear that when it’s your child.”

Desperate to occupy herself in a way that would honor her son’s life, McGeath decided to go back to college in August 2012 not only for herself, but also for Philip. Neither she nor her son had finished the degrees they’d started years ago.

Before entering the Marines, his aspiration since childhood, Philip had attended the University of Nebraska at Lincoln from 2005 to 2008. He hoped to one day open his own gym as a physical fitness trainer.

“My main goal was just to be done,” said McGeath, who had attended school on and off throughout various moves as a military wife. “I was 50 years old and already a grandmother, so I’m thinking it’s a little late for a career. I just wanted to be occupied.”

While finishing the rest of her credits at the University of Texas at Arlington, that all changed. Her desire to honor her son, who McGeath says “loved hard” and was a leader to the whole family, remained constant, but her minor in criminal justice eventually sparked a passion for the career she’d thought it was too late to start: helping others through trauma and grief.

“I feel like I’ve walked that path,” McGeath said. “I know what they’re feeling. If you’ve never lived it, I don’t think the passion is the same.”

As she continued studying, McGeath also served as a mentor to other mothers of fallen warriors. For the past four and a half years, she has helped about 10 mothers throughout their grief process and continues to keep in touch with them long after they’ve stopped needing initial support. She’s even traveled out of state to visit some of the women and makes herself available to them at all times.

“It’s been hard but healing for me,” she said. “If I can make it easier for someone, I’m going to honor my son’s life in that way.”

McGeath plans to continue mentoring these women, but wants to eventually counsel others professionally as an advocate. Next fall, she’ll begin her master’s of social work at the University of Texas at Arlington.

“School was my saving grace,” said McGeath, who graduated cum laude on Dec. 16 and has inspired other friends to return to school as well. “I never thought I was smart enough, but I proved everyone, including myself, wrong. I wanted to show other Gold Star moms that we can do this.”

Though it’s been nearly five years since Philip’s death, his legacy lives on through his mother’s hard work and dedication to serving others.

“I kind of thought in a crazy way that if I did this, it would change something,” said McGeath. “I knew he wouldn’t be back — that didn’t change, but I changed. It was emotional to realize how far I’ve come in these four years.”

USA Today