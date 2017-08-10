Local police hold 'active shooter drill' to prepare for school year

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. - As kids get ready to head back to school, no doubt parents will be thinking about safety. So are law enforcement officials across our area.

One school actually held an 'active shooter drill' this morning.

It is just a drill, but still probably not what you want to see in your child's school.

Lincoln County Sheriff David Carpenter says they are preparing for the worst as classrooms get ready to fill up again after the summer break.

“It plays hand-in-hand with the beginning of school,” said Carpenter.



His agency, along with Lincoln County Fire, and for the first time EMS, conducted an active shooter drill at Lincolnton middle school.

Schools out, but teachers and principals were involved. However, no students were involved.

And that's something the defenders have been looking into for a while now.

There are regular required fire drills, but nothing requiring students participate in active shooter drills.

CMPD officer Chris Koop says, “If we just look at sheer numbers, the last fire was 60 years ago and yet in the last 20 years we've had 962 deaths in schools due to violent acts and shootings.”



NBC Charlotte checked with the biggest school district in the area, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, and they said, every school district conducts a minimum of ten fire drills each school year.

"But when it comes to active shooter drills, there is no policy or rule in place."



