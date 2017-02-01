Local teacher's handshakes shake the world

(Photo: Andie Judson)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- In a whirlwind 24 hours, a local CMS elementary teacher has captured the world's heart through his handshakes.

Barry White Jr. teaches fifth-grade literacy at Ashley Park PreK - 8.

The Title I school encourages teachers to find creative ways to engage with students and Mr. White has certainly done so. He greets each student enrolled in his three classes every day with personalized handshakes.

NBC Charlotte told Mr. White's story Tuesday morning with an article and social video. Only a day after being posted, his handshakes had been seen worldwide with over 22 million views and counting.

Positive reactions to Mr. White's story flooded in. Many viewers noted the importance of the handshakes for providing students with one-on-one attention and interaction. Others simply said, 'I love him!'

"We need more teachers like you Mr. White, we love you!" commented Jessica Speight.

As for being launched into the spotlight? Mr. White says he didn't expect it at all.

"I just did (the handshakes) for my students to bring joy to them," Mr. White says. "It has blown up to something even more positive, for the school itself and for other educators out there, it's amazing and inspiring, I'm definitely enjoying it."

The story garnered so much attention that NBC's TODAY Show and Nightly News came into Room 219 Wednesday to get a glimpse of the handshakes themselves. Mr. White will be featured on Nightly News with Lester Holt Wednesday and is traveling to New York City to chat with the TODAY Show Thursday morning.

Despite his viral fame, Mr. White it's really about giving his students a special moment and providing positive inspiration to classrooms around the world.

"Just the fact that I'm inspiring others, the messages I receive from other educators has been the best part for me," Mr. White says. "How they're inspired to get into the classroom and pumped up, fired up, that's what I'm really about."

