Local teens get special insight into FBI operations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The secret is out. Some local teenagers are getting the 'inside scoop' on what it's like to be an FBI agent.
Today marks the last day of the week-long FBI Teen Academy held at the offices of the FBI's Charlotte facility.
"We have some other techniques that we're showing them," said agent Kevin DeShazo. "That they get a little bit better in-depth understanding of what we're doing."
Activities include dusting for fingerprints to figuring out the trajectory of a bullet.
"You can tell like where the bullet came from and where the shooter was standing," mentioned academy attendee, Ciara Weaver. "I thought that was pretty interesting."
And for these high-schoolers, some are hoping to, one day, bear the title and badge of "FBI Special Agent."
Attendee Shannon Gardner said, "Coming here truly helped me learn that this is what I want to do when I get older."
© 2017 WCNC.COM
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs