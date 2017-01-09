No school for CMS students, all staff report at 11 a.m. on Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is closed once again Tuesday.

CMS made the announcement Monday evening, and while many schools in the northern part of the district are still dealing with plenty of snow and ice on their campuses, many parents in the south who barely saw any snow are wishing their kids could get back to the books.

CMS says 50 school campuses still have limited access and this gives them another day to clear off those spots with lingering snow and ice. At Hopewell High School, the sheet of ice is still visible with cars driving by carefully on the road outside.

Down in Ballantyne the traces of snow and ice are almost non-existent. Yet, school is closed Tuesday again for them, too.

"Being in Ballantyne where we have no snow I'm kind of surprised," said Letitia Brown who has kids in CMS. "But understandable because other sections of the city didn't fair as well as we did."

Parents like Brown and Suzanne Meeker found out Monday evening when we told them, right after CMS sent out a release that all students will be home from school on Tuesday and all staff will report to work at 11 a.m.

"Very disappointing," said Suzanne Meeker. "However that's just an example of why our school district is too big. We really need to break it up by zones because we're chronically being closed in the south where there's no snow or no weather effect."

But CMS answered those concerns Monday, explaining that they have buses that travel countywide for their magnet schools. Meeker still thinks there should be a solution.

"I understand where the school district is coming from, but there should be a way for more local decisions to be made rather than the whole countywide decision," Meeker said.

Another day of kids at home also leaves many parents scrambling to find people to watch them.

"As parents, we just have to figure out what to do," Brown said. "Lucky for me I have a child that's in high school so he can babysit his little brother and sister."

CMS says five tons of ice melt have been used so far and another 750 pounds are going to be spread between Monday night and Tuesday.

