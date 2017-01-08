Officials: Aging SC school buses must be replaced

File photo (Photo: WCNC)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's education superintendent will discuss the condition of the state's public school buses, which one legislator says are so old they may have taken the parents of today's children to school.



The Aiken Standard reports Education Superintendent Molly Spearman will hold a news conference Monday at the Statehouse in Columbia to discuss the condition of the buses and highlight her plans to improve them.



State Treasurer Curtis Loftis and members of the General Assembly will join Spearman. A new school bus will be displayed at the news conference, which will be held outside.



Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken County says nearly 60 percent of the state's 6,000 public school buses have been on the road for more than 15 years.



Education officials and legislators also hope to add a supplement to bus drivers' salaries.

