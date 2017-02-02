Online school helps 4th grade tennis phenom

(Photo: Thomas, Elizabeth)

GASTONIA, N.C. -- A local fourth-grader is climbing up the national tennis rankings for her age group, but to stay competitive, she needs all the time she can get to train.

A new type of online schooling offered in North Carolina is the perfect balance for on and off the court.

On the tennis court, Thalia Smith hits like a mini-version of Serena Williams. The 10-year-old from Gastonia is ranked third among her age group on national recruiting websites.

"Hopefully I become a tennis pro and probably become number one," Thalia said.

But for that to happen, her father, Taylor Smith, says she needs the time to train every day. So, her parents signed Thalia up for North Carolina Virtual Academy.

"K-12 is a private program, but North Carolina offers it now through the state which is amazing," Smith said. "So it's free."

At their home, Thalia has her own classroom, where she uses a web-based program with all of the classes and curriculum all set up for the entire school year.

"Math, English, literature, spelling, all different types of stuff that we work on," Smith said.

When she wants a break from hitting the books, she gets back to hitting tennis balls.

"She's able to do schooling for four, five, six hours a day and be on the tennis court for four to five hours a day and split it all up," Smith said.

"Here I can stop school and go right back to it later," Thalia said. "But if I had to be in a normal school I'd have to wait all the way until night."

Smith says anyone can go online and sign up for the N.C. Virtual Academy, and Thalia's been enrolled since third grade.

"It's not for everybody, but anybody who's looking for that type of situation, it really is amazing."

With trophies wrapping around the house like wallpaper, Smith says the sky's the limit for how good she can be.

"It's how hard she works and what she wants," Smith said. "But she loves it, it's her drive, she lives for it."

Thalia and her family are traveling to Mississippi for a tournament this weekend. They say she's able to do schoolwork on the go, as well, through the NCVA program.

