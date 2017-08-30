Picture of Durham teachers reenacting confederate statue rally prompts superintendent response

Photo courtesy of A.P. Dillon Twitter

DURHAM, N.C. - A picture of some Durham teachers is raising some eyebrows Wednesday.



These teachers from the School of Creative Studies posted this picture of themselves on the Durham Association of Educators Facebook page.

It shows them recreating the scene from Monday night when protestors tore down the Confederate statue.





Teachers at PUBLIC School of Creative studies in Durham 'recreate' toppling of statue outside Courthouse. #ncpolhttps://t.co/sZh1uXz1B6 pic.twitter.com/lzQGxcb2XQ — A.P. Dillon (@APDillon_) August 30, 2017

The DEA president tells us every week teachers across the district post pictures to boost morale and win free donuts. The picture has since been taken down from the site.

The superintendent of Durham County Schools, Bert L'Homme responded Wednesday.

“The Durham Public Schools Board of Education and I strongly support the free speech rights of DPS employees, as reflected in the Board’s February 2016 resolution. The photo in question was taken August 23, after school hours, as part of the Durham Association of Educators’s weekly ‘Wear Red for Ed’ advocacy,” L’Homme said in a statement to CBS North Carolina.

