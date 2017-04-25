Adult arrested for threatening high school students

Clover High School

CLOVER, S.C. – Clover High School was on lockdown Tuesday morning after a report of threats made to students.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, a threat was posted on Facebook live Monday evening. The threats were not directed at the school as a whole, according to Clover High School Principal Rod Ruth.

Parents tell NBC Charlotte that a parent made the threats because their child was being bullied. We are working to confirm that with the sheriff’s office.

Early Tuesday morning the York County Sheriff’s office advised the school to go on lockdown.

In a letter sent to parents, Ruth said, “I made the decision to maximize safety and place the school under a shelter in place. We are just exercising as much caution as possible.”

The sheriff’s office completed their investigation and the lockdown was lifted at 11:15 a.m. An adult was arrested for communicating threats toward the students.

No further details are available at this time.

