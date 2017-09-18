Popular SC charter school to cut teachers after revealing financial, enrollment crisis

ROCK HILL, S.C. -- Some staff members at a popular charter school in Rock Hill will soon be out of a job.

Riverwalk Academy posted an announcement on Saturday to their Facebook page, revealing a financial and enrollment crisis.

According to the release, this 2017-2018 school year, only 511 students enrolled. That’s 167 students less than anticipated. On top of that, the academy is now seeing a budget shortfall of $1,700,000.

As a result of those issues, the school board has a “reduction in force” plan in place which will eliminate positions at the school including teachers.

After the learning the news Monday, students wrote letters of appreciation to teachers.

“I wrote I like her, she’s nice, I love you,” a second-grader told NBC Charlotte.

Parents say they stand in full support behind the school.

“I don’t think it’s a huge deal for our kids," said one parent. “It’s sad for our teachers but it is not going to affect our children.”

Another parent agreed.

“We’re sad about all the teachers that may need to leave but we have confidence in all the board and new administration.”

The new administration includes a new principal.

The board recently accepted Cora Stepp’s resignation and appointed Dr. Robbie Compton as interim principal. Compton has 17 years of experience in education, including leadership roles with the Department of Education.

He says even though the school is facing a tough time, Riverwalk Academy will continue to thrive.

“Once we get the enrollment back where it needs to be we will start adding some of those additional things back,” said Dr. Compton.

