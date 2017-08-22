Rally planned, barriers erected at UNC 'Silent Sam' Confederate statue

Photo via WRAL

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - Fliers circulating on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus indicate that a rally is planned for 7 p.m. at the university's "Silent Sam" Confederate statue. Meanwhile, crews started setting up barriers around the statue on Tuesday morning.

The reason for the barriers is still unclear, but Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday told UNC system officials that they have the authority to take immediate action if they believe the statue is posing a risk to public safety.

"If the University and its leadership believe such a dangerous condition is on campus, then the law gives it the authority to address those concerns. State law enforcement and emergency officials remain available to help and support the University as it navigates this process," Cooper wrote.

"As you already are aware, my administration has stood shoulder-to-shoulder with the University and local law enforcement officials since the troubling unrest in Charlottesville, Virginia, to protect the safety of the University's students, faculty and staff."

Click here to continue reading.

Photo via WRAL

© 2017 WCNC.COM