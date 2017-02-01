Report shows violence rising at CMS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Every year, the State Board of Education compiles a report on acts of violence inside public schools. In their latest report from the 2015-2016 school year, it shows incidents inside Charlotte-Mecklenburg County Schools are above state averages and rising.

The report shows CMS accounts for the highest number of drug offenses in the state, totaling 624 offenses district-wide. To put that into perspective, Wake County, the state’s largest school district had 310 offenses.

“Students have access to so many things, including drugs, so, I’m not surprised at all-- it's sad,” said Yvonne Ardrey, whose son attends Myers Park High School.

Myers Park High accounted for 26 drug offenses during the 2015-2016 school year.

Also on the rise within CMS schools are the number of guns being brought on campus. In fact, the report says more guns are found within CMS than any other school district in the state.

Wednesday, CMS acting superintendent Ann Clarke released this statement saying:

“Safety is a top priority and we are continuously broadening our efforts to support safe schools for students and staff,” said Superintendent Ann Clark. “In addition to our collaboration with local law enforcement to provide security resources in schools, we are actively expanding strategic community partnerships to provide more social-emotional supports for students and families and building the cultural proficiency and crisis prevention skills of school staff. It takes CMS, students, families and the entire community working together to make every school and classroom a great place to learn. We are grateful for the continued partnership of so many community agencies to support our students.”

But some parents NBC Charlotte spoke with say the blame shouldn’t only fall on the school district.

“I think that that’s really a parental job. I think it starts at home first. Obviously, the schools do work hard. They have security here, they have a school resource officer from CMPD,” says Akua Owusu, whose son attends Myers Park High School.

Click here to view the state’s full report.

Copyright 2017 WCNC